JOZSEF ASBOTH, AT ROLAND-GARROS 1947 THE ONLY SLAM VICTORY OF A HUNGARIAN TENNIS PLAYER – SportHistoria

article by Nicholas Pucci

Jozsef Asboth deserves no small credit: he is the only Hungarian tennis player to have won a title in a Grand Slam tournament. And given that the feat now dates back to 1947, it is good today to remember his deeds, so that those who did not have the pleasure of seeing him play know that he was endowed with the purest class and achieved an exploit that in the masculine, today that of years so many have passed, it is still waiting to be replicated.

Born in Szombathely on 18 September 1917, in the midst of the First World War, the son of a railway worker, the young Jozsef approaches tennis in the thirtiesbut if his beautiful game on clay oriented towards always putting the ball back on the pitch with often unexpected shots to the opponents, is inevitably blocked by the developments of the second war, finally the hostilities end, and approaching the age of 30, begins to make itself known even outside the national bordersdespite having won the Central European Cup with Hungary in 1941.

Thanks to the intercession of the Swedish king Gustav V which guarantees the Communist government of Hungary that Asboth will return to his homeland after completing his tournament duties abroad, in 1947 Jozsef was finally able to compete in major international events, showing off in tournaments on the French Riviera, winning in Nice in 1947 and 1948 and in Montecarlo, again in 1948which at the end of the season gave him a ranking from number 9 in the world in 1947 and from number 8 the following year in the ranking at the time drawn up by journalist John Olliff of the The Daily Telegraph. And, in between, he also puts in the exploit that destined him to sporting immortality.

Asboth is in contention at Roland-Garrossecond tournament Slam of his career after competing at Wimbledon a few weeks earlier where he surrendered to Swede Torsten Johansson in the third round, as the fifth seed in a draw that has Frenchman Marcel Bernard as the title holder, American Tom Brown as the main favorite and Budge Patty as the most accredited challenger. And the Hungarian, exempted from the first round due to Antoine Gentien’s forfeit, take a bite of the first opponents encountered along the waylike the Tunisian Gilbert Naccache, eliminated with a peremptory 6-0 6-3 6-2, and like the two blues Rolando Del Bello and Mario Belardinelli, in turn ousted in three sets, one easily, 6-2 6 -3 6-1, the other trying to lengthen the match in the fourth set, without success, 6-2 6-2 7-5.

In the meantime the most eagerly awaited tennis players are punctual for the appointment with the quarterfinals, with the exception of Patty himself, knocked out in the round of 16 by the other Magyar Andras Adam-Stolpa, who imposes himself in a comeback in four sets, and the Argentine Enrique Morea, eighth seed, who stumbles over Frenchman Pierre Pellizza in the third round, skilled in making his three fought sets, 9-7 7-5 8-6. And at this stage of the competition Asboth proves to be superior to Yvon Petra, winner of Wimbledon in 1946, dominating in four sets after losing the first set, 4-6 6-3 6-1 6-2, earning a chance in the semifinal against Brown, who interrupts the march by Pellizza, 7-5 6-1 6-2.

To tell the truth between Asboth and the American, who brings the final lost at Wimbledon against Petra as a dowry, there is really no match, the superiority of the Hungarian is too clear who finds his favorite surface in the Parisian clay, indigestible instead to the attacking game of the American. It ends quickly, 6-2 6-2 6-1, and for Jozsef, on the second attempt, the doors of the final open wide, to be played against the South African Eric Sturgess, seeded number 7, who eliminated Adam-Stolpa in the quarterfinals , 6-4 6-3 6-2, and denied Bernard in the semifinal the possibility of conceding an encore, overturning a challenge that seemed impossible, 3-6 2-6 6-3 8-6 6-3.

July 26, 1947 can fully be considered the day of history for Hungarian tennis. In fact, Asboth does not betray emotion, impeccable in his throw-in game which asphyxiates the opponents, and despite having to face an equally motivated rival to make his own the cup destined for the winner, finally in three tight sets, 8-6 7-5 6-4, he registers his name not only in the golden register of the Parisian Slam, but also among the greats of tennis.

And if in 1958 Zsuzsa Körmöczy will equal that historic success by winning among the girlsalways at Porte d’Auteuillosing to England’s Christine Truman the following year, only Istvan Gulyas, finalist in 1966 defeated by Tony Roche, will bring Hungary back to play for the title in a Grand Slam tournament. “After him, the deluge“, as they say around Paris…