Juan Carlos Oblitas Addresses Concerns About Peru’s Performance in the South American Qualifiers

Juan Carlos Oblitas, the General Director of Football of the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF), held a press conference at La Videna to discuss various issues related to the Peruvian team. Oblitas expressed his concern about the team’s current performance, stating that they have not reached the expected level in the four games played so far in the South American Qualifiers. He emphasized that the responsibility to correct this lies with coach Juan Reynoso.

Oblitas also addressed comments made by coach Ricardo Gareca, calling them “inappropriate.” He acknowledged that Gareca had prior commercial commitments, but believed the timing of his statements was unfortunate. Oblitas clarified that he did not personally speak with Gareca about the matter and believed that his intentions were not negative.

Regarding Juan Reynoso, Oblitas expressed his worry and stated that football has been an important unifying factor for Peruvians, and he did not want to lose that. He mentioned that he does not interfere with Reynoso’s decisions, as those are made by the coach himself. However, he stressed the need for improvement in the team’s performance.

Oblitas denied rumors that he had admitted to making a mistake in choosing Reynoso as the coach. He stated that he is fully supportive of Reynoso and that they would discuss the team’s progress after the upcoming double date.

When asked about Paolo Guerrero’s reaction towards Reynoso, Oblitas considered it an outburst in the heat of the moment and expressed his intention to talk to the player and maintain respect between the press and the players.

Oblitas discussed Peru’s upcoming matches against Bolivia and Venezuela, acknowledging that these opponents would pose significant challenges. He mentioned that the November fixtures would be important for the team, but it is uncertain whether they would be decisive.

Furthermore, Oblitas addressed the performance of Peruvian football, expressing his frustration with the domestic league’s quality. He called for improvement and highlighted the importance of local players for the national team.

The press conference, which was initially scheduled for November, was moved forward due to Oblitas’ illness. He concluded by mentioning that he plans to sit down with Juan Reynoso, along with Agustín Lozano, to analyze the team’s performance after the upcoming matches.

The press conference was streamed on the YouTube channel of the Peruvian Football Federation, with media outlets like Líbero providing coverage and analysis of Oblitas’ statements.

