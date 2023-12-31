Juanfer Quintero in trouble? Family member is involved in serious problem

The end of the year for Juan Fernando Quintero’s entourage was not positive, after the player in the last few hours released a delicate statement that referred to a family member, who is apparently being accused of sexual abuse against a minor.

The relative to whom the serious situation refers is related to Alexander Quintero, a relative of the Racing and Colombia National Team player, who on December 25 in Commune 13 of the city of Medellín was caught carrying out these acts.

Faced with this unpleasant moment, Juan Fernando Quintero was forced to release a press release talking about what happened, stating that he supports the family of the victims and that all situations that arise are taken under the law.

Quintero expressed, “Today is a very sad day for me. As the parent that I am, I express total rejection of any action that violates the rights of children and adolescents. In this case, what a member of my family group has done hurts me deeply. I stand in solidarity with the family that has been violated and I hope that the full weight of the law falls on the perpetrators of this absurd act. I hope that the authorities thoroughly investigate this case and find the whereabouts of the alleged culprit and again I reiterate, the full weight of the law falls on him. I invite you to collaborate with the authorities, as well as provide any information that leads to the capture of this person.”

At the moment, no judicial act has been carried out that could define the entire case regarding this unfortunate event that the 30-year-old footballer’s entourage is experiencing.