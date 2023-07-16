Juárez Takes Advantage of Numerical Superiority to Defeat Toluca and Maintain Undefeated Streak

Title: Juárez Capitalizes on Numerical Superiority to Secure Victory Against Toluca, Maintaining Undefeated Streak

In a thrilling encounter at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, Toluca and Juárez showcased their resilience and determination, with referee Mario Terrazas taking center stage in a match filled with controversies, goals, expulsions, and injuries. Ultimately, the visitors emerged triumphant with a resounding 4-2 win, further bolstering their unbeaten run this season.

Making his Liga MX debut, referee Mario Terrazas found himself at the center of attention, displaying nerves of steel as he made some significant decisions. Terrazas issued a red card to Toluca’s Maximiliano Araújo, disallowed a goal, and awarded two penalties. His commanding performance attracted the attention of his boss, Armando Archundia, who watched from the stands at Nemesio Díez.

While Toluca initially dominated the game with their signature attacking style under Ignacio Ambriz, Juárez displayed defensive solidity, weathering the storm in the early stages. However, Agustín Urzi would go on to surprise Toluca’s goalkeeper Tiago Volpi with a well-executed volley, giving Bravos de Juárez the lead.

Toluca responded swiftly as ‘Pantera’ Morales netted a goal to even the scoreline, benefitting from Marcel Ruiz’s cleverly threaded pass. The Red Devils then took the lead through Isaís, who received a diagonal shot in the box, but the joy was short-lived as Talavera suffered a head injury during the play and had to be substituted, later heading to the hospital for further examination.

At this point, Mario Terrazas canceled the goal and controversially issued a red card to Araújo, despite ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez seemingly being responsible for the collision. With Toluca reduced to ten men, they struggled to maintain control. Juárez capitalized on their advantage, with Saucedo scoring a fantastic goal from a distance.

Volpi then redeemed himself by converting a penalty, awarded after Haret Ortega fouled Valber Huerta. With the score level at 2-2, it appeared that both teams might have to settle for a draw. However, Juárez had other plans. Amaury Escoto, a former Diablo, put his team in the lead once again, while Aitor García sealed the victory by calmly slotting the ball into an empty net after Volpi had ventured forward for a set-piece.

With this victory, Juárez continues their impressive unbeaten streak in the tournament, while Toluca experienced a heartbreaking defeat after battling against the odds in an enthralling encounter dominated by the Mario Terrazas show.

