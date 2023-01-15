On January 11, 2023, the grandmaster Wang Tianyi, who has maintained the number one Chinese chess rating for ten consecutive years, suddenly published a long Weibo, “crusting” Zheng Weitong, who has been ranked second in the Chinese chess rating for nine consecutive years. The main content of Wang Tianyi’s Weibo is to accuse Zheng Weitong of evading Wang Zheng Shifanqi, which may cause Wang Zheng Shifanqi to abort.

This made the chess lovers who were looking forward to Wang Zheng Shibanqi very much speculate on why Zheng Weitong avoided the battle after being poured cold water on their heads.

On January 13, the organizer of Wang Zheng Shifanqi issued a public statement, accusing Zheng Weitong of deliberately avoiding the war and causing huge losses to himself, and at the same time stating that he would never cooperate with Zheng Weitong again.

Zheng Weitong’s avoidance of fighting has greatly affected Zheng Weitong’s image. There is even a section of “North Qiaofeng South Murong” circulating on the Internet:It is a great shame that I, Wang, an imposing man, is as famous as a despicable villain like you。

Zheng Weitong also lost countless fans, and many of Zheng Weitong’s original fans turned black one after another. They thought that since Zheng Weitong agreed to Jubanqi, he could not avoid the battle. Even if you want to lose, you have to be vigorous. And Zheng Weitong also urgently issued a public statement, accusing the organizer of releasing false information.

It can be said that a vigorous juban chess game ended in such a farce, which can be said to have exceeded everyone’s expectations. In this juban chess game, some of Zheng Weitong’s words were also ridiculed by netizens: Understand the rules, be polite, speak and act according to the rules, speak politely, talk politely with me, find Mr. Yu, I’m going to practice chess, I’m going It’s broadcast, don’t wait, it has become a buzzword in the chess circle.

Well-known from the mediachess princeSort out the ins and outs：

Juban chess is true and cannot be judged. Based on the opinions and information of all parties, consult relevant celebrities, refer to fan groups and comments from many chess fans, and compile a simplified process map, and reply as you like.

1. The sponsor planned and reached an agreement with Wang and Zheng; 2. Sponsor the announcement, and Wang and Zheng follow each other; 3. Promote the sponsorship, pre-sell tickets, and open the call for papers; 4. Join the Baby Cup and become the sponsor (title, non-whole-funded sponsorship).

5. Absorb Kuaishou and Douyin accounts as authorized parties outside Weizan, copyright statement; 6. The set of tickets is available and has become the first choice of many chess players; 7. Zheng Weitong restarted the live broadcast and started bringing goods; 8. Zheng Wei, Tongyangkang soon wanted to take an exam, and proposed to postpone it, but the host refused.

9. Zheng Weitong requested to strengthen shielding, the conditions were special, and the host relayed Wang Tianyi; 10. Wang Tianyi was “insulted”, so he asked the host to communicate with Zheng, but failed; 11. Wang Tianyi made a public statement, posted on Weibo, Douyin, and live broadcast, expressing his willingness to play under any conditions.

12. The organizer and Zheng got into a contract dispute, and a third-party delivery company entered the venue; 13. The contract was revised many times, but no agreement was reached; 14. The host requested a one-way communication with Zheng, but the communication failed.

15. 16. The host announces Zheng’s unilateral breach of contract, publishes evidence, and demonstrates the evolution process; 16. Wang Tianyi supplemented the situation statement and recommended reading materials.

17. The organizer announces the cancellation of juban chess, starts the refund, and closes the cooperation with Zheng; 18. Zheng Weitong encountered cyber violence and issued a solemn statement, accusing the host of taking things out of context; 19. Zheng Weitong announced the hidden truth of Wang Zheng Shifanqi and exhibited relevant details.

20. The sponsor responded, pointing out that the turning point happened after the delivery, and the cooperation with Zheng had nothing to do with the delivery company that Zheng Xin signed, and the latter had no right to intervene.

twenty one. Zheng Weitong sent an open letter to all chess players for urgent crisis public relations; 22. Wang Tianyi interprets the open letter live, “New Juban Chess”[未存在]Exclude yourself, explain why.

In the Chinese chess world, the grievances between Wang Tianyi and Zheng Weitong have a long history.pictureBe wary of adding clothes, beware of stomach painThe gods and stems are all from the two of them. When talking about the world of Chinese chess, the first thing everyone thinks of may be Zheng Weitong’s self-contained signal jammer, and the jokes around Wang Tianyi.

Although I still don’t know why Wang Zheng Shifanqi was cancelled, is there any hidden secret? But Jubangi has already challenged the battle, so it is impossible to retreat.Jubangi has no way out！

At 17:00 on the 13th, Zheng Weitong, who realized the image crisis, published “An Open Letter to the General Chess Players” again. Zheng Weitong said in the letter:

“I very much hope and look forward to the Juban chess match with Wang Tianyi.”

“I hope it can be held in the form of free viewing”

“Regardless of whether there will be any prize money in the next Juban chess game, I am willing to participate.”

Speaking of Jubanki, what everyone is more impressed with may be that on February 25, 2022, Ke Jie lost to Shin Jinjoo in the final of the 23rd Nongshim Ramen Cup China and South Korea.Ke Jie sighed on social mediaGo is completely unplayable.And praise Shin Jin-jooShenhuang invincible，Let the world be the first. The result was considered by the outside world as a metaphor for Shen Zhenzhen walking his dog, which set off a huge wave of public opinion.

Shen Zhenzhen and the Korean Chess Academy, who are on the cusp of a huge wave of public opinion, formally invited Ke Jie and the Chinese Chess Academy to invite Ke Shen Juban chess. Ke Jie decisively challenged, but the Chinese Chess Academy politely declined on the grounds of preparing for the Asian Games. The Chinese Chess Academy’s rejection of Ke Shen’s juban chess is considered by many Go fans to be the avoidance of the Chinese Chess Academy and Ke Jie. They believed that Ke Jie and the Chinese Chess Academy did not have the confidence to play Juban chess with Shen Zhenzhen. The idea of ​​supporting Ke Shen Jubanqi is considered to be a big deal for watching the excitement, and wants to embarrass Ke Jie at home.

But the actual situation is that Ke Jie did not avoid the battle at all. As long as the public response is face-to-face chess, the location and time are free. But even so, there are still many fans who think that the Chinese Chess Academy is looking for a way for Ke Jie to avoid the battle.

If Wang Zheng Juban chess is played again, I wonder if Ke Shen Juban chess will be put on the agenda?There is no way out for Jubangi!