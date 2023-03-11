Borussia Dortmund is going to work hard for him. Those in charge would love to keep Jude Bellingham through the summer. The fans shouldn’t say no either.

Curious: Jude Bellingham still has a contract until 2025. Nevertheless, BVB has to fight for him during this summer break. The top European teams have long had the Brits on their list. The decision about his future is now delayed.

Jude Bellingham: A decision should be made after Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund wants clarity from its biggest star at an early stage. Unlike Erling Haaland, you don’t want to have to wait forever for the player to make a decision. Because one thing is also clear: time is extremely valuable. If the midfielder really leaves, you urgently need a replacement – ​​and they need to be chosen cleverly. Jude Bellingham is too important for the black and yellow.

A few weeks ago it was heard that the bosses have given their player an ultimatum. Accordingly, the decision should be made after the Champions League second leg. Apparently the whole thing has been delayed.

Then there should be clarity

According to the British radio station “Talksport” there should be a new deadline. This should be at the end of March after the international break. Until then, Jews Bellingham and his colleagues still have two games to play: the district derby against Schalke and the duel with 1. FC Köln.

Then England completes the first two games of the European Championship qualifier against Italy and Ukraine. Bellingham should almost certainly be part of the squad, but then he has a decision to make.

Borussia Dortmund makes time

With the decision, BVB not only gives their players more time, but also themselves. They would love to keep Bellingham. In return, sports director Sebastian Kehl is also prepared to increase his salary enormously and to extend the current contract again.

Here you can find out more:

If the 19-year-old is not convinced, the first rounds of talks with Real Madrid, Liverpool FC or Manchester City are likely to start soon. They are all associated with Jude Bellingham.