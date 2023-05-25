Jude Bellingham doubt for Dortmund’s title game against Mainz

“For Jude, there is a question mark. Over the past few days he has been able to step up his training schedule, it’s looking good but he hasn’t trained with us on the pitch yet. » Edin Terzic, the coach of Borussia Dortmund, shared Thursday in a press conference his concern about Jude Bellingham, uncertain for the last Bundesliga match of the season on Saturday (3:30 p.m.) against Mainz, at the end of which the BVB can win the title of German champion.
Victim of knee pain after the reception of Mönchengladbach two weeks ago (5-2 victory), the English international was absent from the group which made the trip to Augsburg last week (3-0 victory). “We’ll see with today’s training sessions (THURSDAY) and tomorrow (Friday), and we will decide if that is enough for a starting place. We definitely want him in the squad on Saturday, and explained Terzic. We hope that the application he has shown for the past 14 days is rewarded and that it is available by the end of the week. »
In advanced negotiations with Real Madrid, according to the Spanish and German press, Bellingham could play his last game in the colors of BVB on Saturday, and conclude with a title after three seasons in the Ruhr. Leader of the Bundesliga with two points ahead of Bayern Munich (70 against 68), the BVB must indeed impose themselves in their citadel of the Westfalenstadion (14 victories, a draw and a defeat this season) to become champion and ending Bayern’s unchallenged decade-long dominance.