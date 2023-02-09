Jude Bellingham heads the list of 100 players from around the world with the highest transfer value estimated according to the statistical model developed exclusively by the research team of the CIES Football Observatory.

Borussia Dortmund, the club with which the footballer is under contract, could potentially earn up to 208 million euros from the sale of the young Englishman.

With Bellingham’s contract expiring in June 2025, this is likely the transfer window during which the Germans could make the biggest profit.

Despite relatively short contracts until June 2024, Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior are also in the top four (both €191m), just ahead of Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland (€175m).

With a contract until 2027, the latter’s value is set to rise in the coming months to approach or even exceed that of the players ranked before him, including that of his Manchester City team-mate Phil Foden (€200m ), currently second.



Cies data source