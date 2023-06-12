Jude Bellingham: Shock before international break

The Bundesliga season is over and most of the players are already on vacation. But some players went to their national teams after the end of the season. So also for Jude Bellingham. Before he continues his career at Real Madrid, he should help the English national team in the upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

But nothing will come of it. Jude Bellingham will miss Three Lions games through injury. Instead, the man from Dortmund will probably go on vacation to recover from the intense season.

Jude Bellingham: Thigh injury prevents England from playing

Jude Bellingham himself should also be relieved that the transfer hiccups finally came to an end last week. The move to Real Madrid was officially announced, and the BVB departure was fixed. After leaving Dortmund, the 19-year-old wanted to focus on upcoming international matches.

But now the young Briton should go on vacation early. The still-Borusse is currently suffering from a thigh injury and will miss the European Championship qualifiers for the Three Lions. For national coach Gareth Southgate’s team, important points for qualifying for the European Championship 2024 in Germany will be at stake against Malta and North Macedonia in the coming week.

In addition to Malta and North Macedonia, England are also in a group with Italy and Ukraine. So far, the Three Lions have won both games. If you manage to win two more games in the coming week, you are well on your way to qualifying. However, the English national team will have to do this without Bellingham.

Knee injury caused Bellingham to create

It’s not his first injury this year. Jude Bellingham recently struggled with knee problems. His knee caused him problems in the second half of the season. But the 19-year-old gritted his teeth and completed large parts of the half-series in pain – for his big dream of winning the championship with BVB. These caught up with him in the last two weeks of the season. He missed both in Augsburg and in the championship showdown against Mainz due to injury.

After the knee injury, there are also thigh problems. After a long and intense season including the World Cup, the young Briton will probably need a break before he wants to play for big titles with Real Madrid next season.