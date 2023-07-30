Jude Bellingham is currently preparing for the upcoming 2023/24 season with Real Madrid. Los Blancos are doing their training camp in the USA, where some friendlies against top teams will also be played.

But before the new season begins, newcomer Jude Bellingham wants to take a drastic step. Real Madrid will be happy about this unusual measure.

Jude Bellingham: Ex-BVB star wants to take drastic steps

Real Madrid have signed Jude Bellingham for 103 million euros. Even before the start of the season, the 20-year-old inspires the fans. In the previous friendlies in the USA, the newcomer shows with his class why the royals have put so much money on the table.

Now the Spanish record champions and the former professional from Borussia Dortmund are probably taking an unusual measure. So that the mega talent does not fall into the category of non-EU professionals in the Madrilenian squad, the Englishman has now applied for an Irish passport. This is reported by the Spanish daily newspaper “Marca”.

The reason for this is that Spanish clubs are only allowed to allocate three squad places per matchday to non-European players.

Awaiting confirmation from the Irish Embassy

Since Jude Bellingham’s paternal grandparents are from Ireland, it is possible for the ex-BVB star to apply for the passport there. In contrast to the Italian Serie A, British professionals are no longer considered Europeans in LaLiga since Great Britain left the European Union (EU). According to “Marca”, the midfielder is still waiting for confirmation from the Irish embassy, ​​but this is considered a mere formality.

Real Madrid currently have six non-European players in Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Reinier, Valverde and Bellingham. However, Vinicius, Militao, Rodrygo and Valverde also have Spanish passports and would bypass the regulation. The traditional club now wants to do the same with Bellingham. However, the youngster will continue to play for the British national team as usual.

Speaking of Reinier: The young Brazilian, who was also under contract for BVB, will probably not stay with the Madrilenians and will leave the club this summer. It is currently unclear where he is headed.

