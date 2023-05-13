Judista Riner returned to the World Championships after six years for the eleventh title

Thirty-four-year-old Riner was at the World Championships for the first time since 2017, when he won his tenth jubilee gold. He lost the championship in Tashkent in October due to an ankle injury and returned to the tatami this February by winning the Grand Slam in Paris.

“It’s been a long time since I heard Marseillaise on the world stage. It’s a nice feeling. It wasn’t an easy day, but I think it was one of the best days of my career,” said Riner, who had to overcome six opponents on his way to gold .