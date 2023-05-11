Judo: Polleres wins bronze at the World Championships in Doha

It is the first medal for the Austrian Judo Association (ÖJV) at the title fights in Qatar. The day before, Lubjana Piovesana narrowly missed bronze in the class up to 63 kg as fifth. 18-year-old World Championship debutant Elena Dengg lost her first fight to Maria Perez of Puerto Rico by ippon and was eliminated.

Polleres first beat Ireland’s Rachael Hawkes with ippon after about two minutes, but then she was on the verge of being eliminated. Against Eliza Wroblewska of Poland, Polleres caught up a waza-ari score just a few seconds before the end, winning the golden score with ippon. In the fight for the pool win against Venezuelan Elvismar Rodriguez, Polleres also won with ippon in the golden score.

GEPA/Mathias Mandl



In the semifinals, the third in the world rankings was beaten by the later vice world champion Scoccimarro in the golden score with waza-ari. In the fight for bronze, she secured the medal after just 89 seconds. Yeats-Brown gave up after a chokehold.

“It would also have been possible to have gold”

“I’m hugely relieved to have my second World Championship medal. Gold would also have been possible. Most fights were very close. I’ve already felt my knee injury, I’ve had to cut back a lot in training in the last few weeks,” said Polleres.

“This bronze medal cannot be overestimated,” said ÖJV head coach Yvonne Snir-Bönisch. “Michaela is still handicapped by a knee injury from the last Grand Slam tournament in Antalya and was not able to train fully until two weeks ago. Nevertheless, they could have reached the final today.”

Piovesana narrowly misses the medal

Piovesana just missed out on a medal in the class up to 63 kg on Wednesday. Only in the Golden Score did the neo-Austrian have to admit defeat after an exciting fight against Hungarian Szofi Ozbas and ultimately finished fifth. In the semifinals she lost to French Olympic and world champion Clarisse Agbegnenou.

Piovesana from England, who was naturalized this year and who had stated beforehand that she “wanted to enjoy” her first World Championships in the general class, defeated Hannah Martin (USA) and Katharina Haecker (AUS), the Russian who competed as a neutral athlete, on her way to winning the pool Kamila Badurova and Prisca Awiti (MEX). “The Hungarian is only 21 years old, but already more experienced internationally. Nevertheless, ‘Lulu’ can be proud of her performance,” said Snir-Bönisch about Piovesana.

Borchashvili brothers get nothing

In the men’s category up to 81 kg, Wachid Borchashvili and his brother, Olympic bronze medalist Shamil Borchashvili, finished empty-handed on Wednesday. Wachid Borchashvili enjoyed success against Alain Aprahamian (URU), Frank de Wit (NED) and Vedat Albayrak (TUR) before losing to Tato Grigalashvili (GEO) for pool victory. The final stop was then in the repechage round in the golden score against the Japanese Takanori Nagase. That resulted in seventh place. The World Cup was disappointing for last year’s third place Shamil Borchashvili, who had to admit defeat to Sagi Muki from Israel.