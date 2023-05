Michaela Polleres fights for the bronze medal at the Judo World Championships in Doha. The 25-year-old from Lower Austria celebrated three Ippon victories in the class up to 70 kilograms on Thursday and only lost in the semi-finals to the German Giovanna Scoccimarro. Opponent in the fight for her second World Cup bronze (after 2021 in Budapest) is British Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown.

The fight can currently be seen live on ORF Sport + and in the live stream.