Judo World Cup in Doha: Despite the right to start for Russians – the German Judo Federation takes part

Status: 05/04/2023 4:52 p.m

Russians and Belarusians are allowed to start at the Judo World Championships. Because conditions are not met, eight Russians are not there. The German association positions itself.

One day after the exclusion of eight Russians, the German Judo Federation (DJB) confirmed its participation in the World Championships in Doha from Sunday. This is also in accordance with the line of the Ministry of the Interior, which promotes the start of German athletes even when Russian and Belarusian athletes participate in order to avoid disadvantages in the qualification phase for the Olympic Games, the DJB announced.

“The DJB gives its athletes the chance to compete with the international top elite at the World Championships and to maintain a fair chance of participating in the Olympic Games,” the association justified its decision. The political dimension of this World Cup should not be carried out on the backs of the athletes who have been working towards their dream of the Olympics for many years.

The IJF builds up “Background Checks”

The World Judo Federation (IJF) had decided in principle to admit athletes from Russia and Belarus to the World Championships. The planned members of the Russian delegation are not allowed to travel to Qatar for the title fights after the background checks, as the world association announced. Only athletes who do not support the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine should take part in the World Championships. The IJF wants to ensure this with the checks. As a result, Ukraine canceled its participation.

At the end of March, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended the re-admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes as neutral athletes to international competitions.