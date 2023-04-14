was performed theautopsy on the body of Julia Sendsthe 18-year-old Italian volleyball player from Novara died Thursday after falling from window of her hotel room, where he was on retreat with his team. For the results of the exams, which will also have to be translated into Italian, will take a few days. There salma of Ituma will return to Italy in the next few days and funerals will take place on Monday or Tuesday afternoon in the parish of San Filippo Neri di Milanoin the district of Bovisawhere the young volleyball player had grown up.

Mother, Elizabeth Sendsafter arriving on Thursday evening at Istanbul he is returning to Italy. The woman had an interview with Republicin which he explained: “It was like that fortemy girlfriend, who I can not believe that she wanted to throw herself out of a window. And then someone told me it was a balcony, in short, I want to see the documents, the place, with my own eyes. And Julia.” A girl, she underlined, “very strong, not only on the pitch”. She at 17 she was in A league: “He had the success in the hands,” explained the woman.

The reconstruction of the last hours before the flight from the balcony are still confuse and to be reconstructed in detail. According to the investigations of the Turkish policeworking to understand the dynamics and motivations related to the death of the promise of blue volleyball, Ituma would have written to his teammates and the coach a “goodbye” message in the group WhatsApp of the team. A reconstruction “categorically denied” fromIgor Gorgonzola Novara. The same press release also announced the denial of the existence of a fiancé or friend who asked teammates about stay close to Julia, motivating him with the sadness of the girl.

“We ask once more to respect the ache team, technical and corporate staff, remembering that at this moment all the people close to Julia are in turn destroyed “, reads the note again. The company also asks to “protect all the aforementioned people, preventing that inferences of any kind can be made in the comments” on the websites of the newspapers and on the connected social accounts. In a joint note, the Igor players underlined: “We would have liked so much for Julia shared with us his achebecause in life as in any sport obstacle it becomes easier to overcome if you tackle it together, as a team. We can’t understand what happened, we can’t get over it”. To have in hand the mobile phone of the young woman is the Turkish police, which in the meantime would have closed the investigation. According to the Turkish newspaper Liberty the police reportedly assessed the incident as a suicide.

“Nothing has ever even hinted that something like this could happen, otherwise – they added – we would have intervened in time, supporting us as we are used to doing whenever any of us find ourselves in difficulty”. It is “as obvious as it is true to say today who we are destroyed – the teammates of the young volleyball player still affirm – and that there is not a minute in which each of us does not wonder why what happened or does not think about how things could have gone differently, if only confidata with us”.

The volleyball player, who returned to the hotel where she was staying with the whole team away in Istanbul for a match Champions League of volleyball, he spoke to telephone in the corridor of his hotel between 10.49 pm and 11.30 pm as various videos from the Turkish media report. It makeswho had been sitting on the floor in front of her room for about an hour, appeared thoughtful, and then went into her room. His roommate, the Spanish girl Lucia Varela Gomez, was shocked by what happened and said: “We talked until 1.30. Then I slept. I was informed that she had fallen in the morning ”.