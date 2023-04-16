Julia Ituma, the mystery of the phone call before her death

Looking for an answer to death of Julia Itumathe 18-year-old volleyball player found lifeless at dawn outside a hotel of Istanbul after a fall from the sixth floor. The police of the city on the Bosphorus, which immediately began the investigation, has placed phone seized and also arranged i necessary autopsy tests his Julia.

According to a Turkish newspaper, Hurriyet, the blue opposite would have told her teammates and the coach that she was not well. And, before the tragedy, he would write “Goodbye” on the group WhatsApp of the team Igor Gorgonzola Novara. His roommate, the Spanish girl Lucia Varela Gomezhe has declared: “We talked until 1.30. Then I slept. I was informed that she had fallen in the morning.”

But the volleyball club that the volleyball player was part of, you understand “categorically deny” that the young woman sent a farewell message oh you call for help to teammates, technicians and collaborators of the club. At the anticipation made atAnsa from the Igor Novara Volley club, a note will follow shortly. The same press release also announced the denial of the existence of a boyfriend or friend that she had asked her teammates to stay close to Julia, motivating it with the girl’s sadness.

Autopsy performed on Julia’s body

Meanwhile, an autopsy on Ituma’s body was performed this morning at the Institute of Legal Medicine in Istanbul. But for the results of the exams, which will also have to be translated into Italian, it will take a few days. Meanwhile Elizabeth Ituma, the athlete’s mother, who flew to the city yesterday where the team was spending its retreat, is returning to Italy. The family and club await the return of the body, which according to the indications of the local authorities should take place shortly, to define the funeral.

Novara volleyball “in shock”, not training for now

The pain for Julia’s disappearance is accompanied by the closeness with the young roommate, however targeted on social media, because it seems impossible to someone that she hasn’t noticed anything. For her, the protection of society is total. No one in society wants to think about sports: no training is provided and not even a program for the next few days has been drawn up. Everything revolves around the decisions of Federvolley: Sunday, at 20.30, it is match 1 of the quarter-finals is scheduled and Igor Novara should be busy on the Chieri field. The conditional is a must because everyone assumes that the meeting will be postponed, but at the moment no official communication has arrived.

The video in the hotel corridor

The video released by the Turkish media in which the eighteen-year-old opposite Igor Novara was also acquired by the investigators wanders in a hotel corridor, late at night. “Titu” (as her childhood friends called her) walks down the corridor, telephones, sits on the floor, then returns to her room before midnight local time. The videos recorded by other cameras in the hotel area were also seized. One of these, aimed at the facade, has confirmed that the girl fell from a heightengulfing the outer tents.

The last phone call

And the mobile phone that you see in her handalso used later in the room, perhaps contains one of the keys to explaining the dramatic death of an athlete. The Republic writes today that Julia Ituma on the phone he was talking to a friend and classmate in the private high school of Novara that she has been attending since she entered Igor Gorgonzola. The newspaper says that the two argued, but does not confirm that they were engaged. The boy he would later send messages to the Spanish Lucia Varela Gomez, Julia’s roommate, to tell her what had happened and to find out if the 18-year-old was calm. But these are all circumstances to be ascertained and have already been partially denied by the club.

ElizabethJulia’s mother, remains incredulous about what happened to her daughter: “E did your partner hear nothing? I haven’t been able to cry yet because I still don’t believe it.”