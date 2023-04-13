The world of Italian volleyball is in shock for the death of Julia Ituma. The eighteen year old opposite of Igor Novara is fell from a hotel room window of Istanbul. Iturma was in Turkey because his team had played the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Eczacibasi. Federvolley itself would be trying to get in touch with the Italian embassy and the Farnesina to reconstruct what happened.

Turkish media: “She committed suicide”

According to the website of the Turkish newspaper Hurryet, “it was learned that Julia Ituma committed suicide by jumping from the room on the sixth floor of the hotel.” The newspaper points out that “while the investigation into the incident is ongoing, camera recordings have revealed that the Italian volleyball player “committed suicide in the night”. The girl who shared the room with her, “Julia Varela, didn’t hear anything because she was asleep and was woken up by the police”.

Igor Novara: “Deep pain, now respectful silence”

“Igor Volley communicates with deep pain and emotion the premature death of the Italian volleyball player Julia Ituma. The tragedy occurred in the early hours of the day and the Turkish police are investigating the dynamics of the incident”. Thus the volleyball club of the young Julia Ituma who “wish to express their condolences and participation in the pain of Julia’s family and Dear. The club and all its members, heartbroken by the loss, they will keep a respectful silence on the matter“.

Here’s one memorable volleyball moment from Julia Ituma. Julia’s hit was so strong that the ball deflects from the blockers and hit the ceiling knocking over the gym lamp during the 2021 U18 World Championship. pic.twitter.com/zTcAy1LLM7 — Volleytrails (@volleytrails) April 13, 2023

Julia was in her first season in Novara

Opposto born in 2004, Nigerian origins but born in Milan, 192 cm tall, Julia Ituma was in her first season in Novara after three years in Club Italia. Considered one of the most promising talents of Italian volleyball, she had been protagonist with the Under 18 national team, world silver in 2021 and has also been compared for characteristics to Paola Egonu even if her point of reference was the Cuban central Robertlandy Simon, protagonist in Italy with the Lube Civitanova shirt.

Condolences from the Volleyball Federation

“We are all shocked by this tragedy which affects not only the volleyball world, but all Italian sport. Today we mourn the loss, not only of a great talent, but above all of a wonderful 18-year-old girl who we have seen grow closely in Club Italia, season after season”. Thus the president of the Volleyball Federation, Giuseppe Manfredi. “The first thought goes to Julia’s family, to whom I send my deepest condolences and I guarantee that the Italian Volleyball Federation will provide maximum support – continues Manfredi – We are in constant contact with the Igor Gorgonzola Novara company and with the president of the Turkish Federation to give all possible support. Right now I think that every other word is useless, it is an immense tragedy to which none of us was in the least prepared”. In addition to the president Manfredi, the vice presidents Adriano Bilato and Luciano Cecchi, the general secretary Stefano Bellotti, the Federal Council, the Italian Volleyball Federation and the whole world of volleyball gather around Julia’s family and send their sincere condolences.