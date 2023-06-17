Julia Krajewski in front, fall of Ingrid Klimke

DA murmur has passed through the Luhmühlen Riding Stadium countless times – mostly admiration, because a horse had just jumped over an obstacle particularly well or the medal decision was particularly exciting. On the cross-country day of this year’s German Championships (DM) in eventing, the first type of murmur could be heard from one rider in particular: Julia Krajewski.

The 35-year-old from Warendorf will start this time with two horses at the DM in the Westergellerser Heide – both of them are still very inexperienced at this sporting level. Krajewski has to do without the services of her top horse Amande de B’Neville this year. The mare is suffering from a hoof injury and will also miss the European Championships in August.

Abrupt end for Ingrid Klimke

Her “two boys”, the gelding Ero de Cantraie and the stallion Nickel, represented their stable neighbor more than worthy. After the dressage days on Thursday and Friday, Krajewski was leading the German Championships with Nickel and was fourth with Ero, which surprised even the experienced rider: “I didn’t want to be too optimistic with two nine-year-old horses in such a setting,” said Julia Krajewski, but: “Both horses inspired me from day one, as if they had been doing this for years.”

Ingrid Klimke had achieved the second best dressage with Siena, which made the 2019 European Champion all the happier with her DM start. But the abrupt end of their tournament weekend followed on Saturday in the middle of the stadium, through which a startled murmur went at that moment. Siena caught her hind legs on a sloping hedge and stumbled. The 55-year-old rider fell over the horse’s neck, but immediately got up again as fast as the inflated air-bag vest would allow.

Her first glance went to her mare, who galloped away but apparently survived the moment of shock without any injuries. According to the organizer, Klimke was taken to the hospital and checked through there, as was the Italian Susanna Bordone, who fell between two obstacles on her horse Imperial von de Holtakkers. In the evening it turned out that Klimke had broken his collarbone and should be operated on soon.

Before the decisive competition this Sunday (2 p.m. on NDR television), Calvin Böckmann is now behind Krajewski on course for a medal. The young rider, who is only 22 years old and is being trained by Julia Krajewski in Warendorf, also cleared the terrain with his horse The Phantom Of The Opera. Böckmann, who was German U-21 champion last year, is starting with the seniors for the first time this year.