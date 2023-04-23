Julian Alaphilippe back in Liège-Bastogne-Liège to try to close a dark parenthesis

Julian Alaphilippe at the finish of the Tour of Flanders, in Oudenaarde, April 2, 2023. ERIC LALMAND / AFP

For the first time in a long time, Julian Alaphilippe will not be one of the favorites at the start of Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday April 23. Because the outgoing winner is none other than his teammate, Remco Evenepoel, but above all because of his state of form, which is far from optimal. The Frenchman was out of the Amstel Gold Race and La Flèche wallonne due to an infection in his left knee following his fall during the Tour of Flanders. One more concern in a year punctuated by a few ups and a lot of downs, which began with the Dean of the Classics, in 2022.

While aiming for a first victory over Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Julian Alaphilippe (30) had suffered a serious fall, thrown against a tree at 80 km / h. “It was just a nightmare, described on arrival Romain Bardet, who had been the first to rescue his compatriot. I saw Julian five or six meters below, and it was an emotional shock because he was in a bad situation. He couldn’t move, couldn’t breathe. » The diagnosis is heavy: a pneumothorax, two ribs and a broken shoulder blade.

“It was the most serious fall of his career. He was very, very, very scared, remembers his cousin and trainer, Franck Alaphilippe. But as soon as he was able to get back on the bike, we immediately planned on the Tour de France. This is also what allowed him to re-motivate himself. » But his team (Soudal Quick-Step) finally decides not to field him during the Grande Boucle. “It was the best decision for us, a world champion who is not ready for the Tour is always difficult”justifies at Monde Wilfried Peeters, one of the sports directors of the Belgian formation.

A blow for the puncher of Saint-Amand-Montrond (Cher). “I’m digesting it and I need some time, but yes, I understand. It’s hard to take because I worked hard for it. I am disappointed and sad not to be part of it”he reacted in the columns of The teamshortly after the announcement of his non-participation.

“A Bit of Bitterness”

The roller coaster then begins. Alaphilippe wins the first stage of the Tour de Wallonie for his second day of racing after its resumption, in July 2022, before giving up, sick with Covid-19. Then, he started the Tour of Spain well, serving his leader, Remco Evenepoel, before retiring following a fall, just three weeks before the Worlds, where he was defending his rainbow jersey.

In 2023, again. He won the Ardèche Classic… before further disappointments during the campaign for the Flandrian classics. Sick at the E3 Grand Prix, he did not finish the race and accumulated fatigue for the Tour of Flanders, during which he fell again.

“Even if he has an exceptional temperament and mentality, it gets complicated, he knows it. Especially when he sees his opponents dominating the way they dosays Franck Alaphilippe. It leaves him a little bitter, but he has no choice. »

Beyond the disappointing results, “Alaf” has never competed with the cadors Tadej Pogacar, Mathieu Van der Poel or Wout van Aert. “When the fight breaks out and we are expecting the Julian of two years ago, we have the impression that he is already at the bottom and cannot put a ‘screw shot’”analyzes Steve Chainel, consultant for Eurosport.

“Explosiveness, his ability to hold short, violent effort, Julian no longer has it as much as in the past, does not hide his trainer. Last year, we never managed to complete a full training cycle for a goal. Julian worked well this winter, but what he lost in one year cannot be made up in two or three months. »

While the galleys of the French continue, the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar cannibalizes his privileged ground, that of the classics. Therefore, the missed opportunities in 2020 during the Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Tour of Flanders – Alaphilippe was respectively demoted for a gap during his sprint and the victim of a collision with a motorcycle – feed the regrets of not having further expanded his record at that time.

“I am one of those who are confident, because I know his talent and his ability to come back, he is very resilient”tempers Steve Chainel. “He is working to fight again with Pogacar, van Aert and Van der Poel, abounds Franck Alaphilippe. We want to believe it. »

Criticized by his boss

To make matters worse, the Habs have become the recurring target of criticism from their boss. “I learned a very nice expression in French: “In life, everyone must justify their salary.” I like it [Alaphilippe], like everyone. But I have to be realistic: it eats up a big chunk of my budget, and I still want results too.”scolded him Patrick Lefevere on RMCMonday, April 17. “ It’s his way of motivating his runners.”estime Wilfried Peeters.

His future in the Soudal Quick-Step team, in which he has spent most of his career and where he is engaged until the end of 2024, is written in dotted lines. Asked about his willingness to extend Alaphilippe’s contract, Lefevere was clear: “On today’s results, no. But I always say it’s like school, there are three terms. We will look quarter by quarter, race by race. “To this day, Julian does not know at all what he will do at the end of 2024, as he lives in the present and is focused on his 2023 season”says his cousin, Franck Alaphilippe.

The potential savings made by doing without the Frenchman’s salary would allow the Belgian team to attract climbers to support Remco Evenepoel in the mountains. The latter won the Vuelta in 2022, the first grand tour in the history of the Soudal Quick-Step. A real paradigm shift for this formation, which has been essentially focused on the classics since its creation in 2003.

“Julian’s next goal is to win a stage in the Tour de France 2023”, announces its sporting director, Wilfried Peeters. The first two hilly stages in the Spanish Basque Country, where the big start will be given on 1is July, should suit him. “He has time to prepare well”, considers Steve Chainel. History to finally close this a terrible year.