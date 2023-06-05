Julian Alaphilippe wins the second stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné in a sprint

Julian Alaphilippe (2nd on the left) crosses the finish line of the second stage of the Critérium du Dauphine, in La Chaise-Dieu (Haute-Loire), on June 5, 2023. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP

Less than a month from the Tour de France, the 1is on July 23, this victory feels good. Monday June 5, Julian Alaphilippe offered himself, in the sprint, the second stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné, at La Chaise-Dieu (Haute-Loire).

The former double world champion emerged at the last moment to claim his second victory of the season after a final stretch on a false flat rise. The Soudal-Quick Step runner is ahead of Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) and Ethiopian Natnael Tesfatsion (Trek-Segafredo).

Winner of the inaugural stage, Sunday, Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), 4e of the day, retains the leader’s yellow jersey.

“The last few months have been long”

Recent times have been difficult for Julian Alaphilippe, who has multiplied falls and illnesses, under the increasingly critical gaze of his boss, Patrick Lefevere.

“The last few months have been long but I have been able to remain patient and work hard. Then you have to win. It’s done and it feels good”admitted the 30-year-old runner, after his success.

Read also: Julian Alaphilippe back in Liège-Bastogne-Liège to try to close a dark parenthesis

“Of course I had my doubts. But I knew how to question myself and I never stopped believing in it. Otherwise I wouldn’t have won today. It shows that I have a hard head”added the puncher, who was betting on this Dauphiné to start a virtuous circle with a view to the Tour de France where he should be the leader of his team.

Asked whether his victory announced a radiant month of July, he however temporized: ” I hope. We can’t predict anything. I’ve gotten used to adapting over the past few months. »