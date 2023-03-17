Home Sports Julian Alvarez extends Manchester City contract until 2028
Julian Alvarez extends Manchester City contract until 2028

While he had imposed himself as the scorer of Argentina during the World Cup in Qatar, won by the Albiceleste, Julian Alvarez does not manage to shake up the hierarchy in Manchester City with an Erling Haaland who works on the water since arriving this summer. Nevertheless, the former River Plate has been decisive this season, scoring 9 goals in 32 matches in all competitions.

Encouraging performances, coupled with still significant room for improvement, which prompted the Skyblues to extend the 23-year-old striker until 2028 despite having committed until 2027 in January 2022 before joining Manchester l following summer.

In its press release, the club welcomed this extension and the director of football of the Cityzens, Txiki Begiristain, was rave about the native of Calchin: “ Julian impressed everyone at Manchester City with his technical ability, dedication and attitude. He is the ideal role model for a young footballer and an inspiration to anyone looking to make their way through the game. »

