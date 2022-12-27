Home Sports Julian Alvarez’s partner in the storm: children ask the player for selfies, she …
The girlfriend of the Argentine footballer has been harshly criticized

Julian AlvarezArgentine striker of the Manchester City, has become an idol in his country thanks to his starring role in the last edition of the World Cup in Qatar. But his wife Emilia Ferreroended up in a cyclone of controversy, right now.

While Julian went to celebrate Christmas Eve with his relatives, a Calchin, he was stopped by a group of children eager to ask him for autographs and selfies. The parents of the children were filming the scene. It is they who are indignant at the reaction of Emilia Ferrero who at one point turns to the group and says abruptly: “Guys, that’s enough, the last photo and then we have to go”. Immediate user reactions to the video that went viral: “Let the little ones take a picture with their idol.” Emilia was accused of “having broken the dreams of so many children”.

