Julián Araujo Aims to Impress Xavi Hernández in Barcelona’s Preseason for the United States

Title: Julián Araujo Hopes to Impress Xavi Hernández During Barcelona’s US Preseason

Date: [Insert Date]

Barcelona’s new coach, Xavi Hernández, has summoned Julián Araujo for the team’s preseason in the United States, which is set to kick off on July 22 at Levi’s Stadium. Araujo is among seven other youth academy players who have been called up for the team’s preparation commitments.

For Araujo, this preseason tour represents a golden opportunity to showcase his skills and convince Xavi Hernández that he deserves a place in Barcelona’s first team. The Mexican defender was unable to play in the second half of the season due to delayed registration issues with the subsidiary team. As rumors circulate that the board is considering loaning him out to gain more playing time and experience, Araujo aims to make a strong impression during the preseason and stake his claim for a spot in the Blaugrana squad.

There have been reports that Barcelona has reached an agreement with La Palmas for the loan of Julián Araujo. The Mexican winger will be heading to Gran Canaria for one season, with no option to buy. This move is seen as an opportunity for Araujo to gain valuable minutes and experience in LaLiga. Barcelona hopes that he will return to the team in the 2024-25 season, fully prepared to contribute to their success, as he has a contract with the club until 2026.

As Barcelona’s US preseason continues, Xavi Hernández has summoned all the first-team players, including recent signing Oriol Romeu. Alongside them, eight homegrown players have also been called up, including Araujo. The team will face Juventus at the Levis Stadium in Santa Clara for their debut match on July 22. This will be followed by three friendlies against Arsenal in Los Angeles, Real Madrid in Dallas, and Milan in Las Vegas.

Barça’s preseason in the United States will extend until August 2. Just six days later, on August 8th, they will face Tottenham in the Joan Gamper Trophy at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium. The match against the English team will serve as the final preparation before the start of LaLiga, with the opener taking place at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum in Getafe on Sunday, August 13.

Julián Araujo’s journey with Barcelona continues as he looks to impress Xavi Hernández and carve out a place for himself in the prestigious first team. Football enthusiasts will be eagerly watching the unfolding of this young talent’s story in the coming weeks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

