Julian Brandt: “That’s how I imagine it in a relationship when you break up”

WORLD ON SUNDAY: Did you have enough space and time to digest the championship you lost on the last day of the game?

Julian Brandt: Yes. But I would have preferred to fly far away. But I’m not the type to drive away before an international trip. I wouldn’t have calmed down if I knew that something was about to happen again. I was at home But of course, no matter which people I have met, whether in the family, which is a big fixture for me, friends or strangers when shopping, everyone will talk to you about it and ask you: “What was going on there?”

WORLD ON SUNDAY: And do you have an explanation? Many experts then said that it was typical of BVB, who once again failed to deliver when they were in pole position.