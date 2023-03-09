Home Sports Julian Nagelsmann coaches Bayern Munich to win over Paris Saint-Germain




An the touchline, one of the sport’s fastest strikers turned around and sprinted away from Josip Stanišić. He didn’t have to pull off a complicated trick that night to overwhelm Stanišić, the 22-year-old FC Bayern Munich defender. He just had to run. Karim Adeyemi can do that. And the only reason his sprint and cross weren’t followed by a goal was because center forward Anthony Modeste swung his foot in the six-yard box at the wrong moment in that 83rd minute.

This is what it looked like in October 2022 in Dortmund.

Now, in March 2023, this scene from the Westfalenstadion was present again when Julian Nagelsmann, the football coach of FC Bayern Munich, announced in the press conference on Tuesday that he would probably field Josip Stanišić in what was initially the most important game of the season. The coach had to replace his regular Benjamin Pavard, who saw a yellow-red card in the first part of the round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain (final score: 1-0 for FC Bayern).

And so one could ask oneself with a view to the decisive duel in the Champions League: If a defender is already overwhelmed with Karim Adeyemi, what is he then with Kylian Mbappé?

“Not everyone believed him capable of that”

With 66 minutes gone, what is perhaps the sport’s fastest forward spun on the touchline – and Stanišić failed to sprint away after all. He already failed to lup the ball past the defender. For a moment, Mbappé and Stanišić jostled for the ball, which finally went wide. The referee’s decision: throw-in for FC Bayern.

See also  Champions League 2022 2023: the updated scorer table

This is what it looks like in March 2023 in Munich.

Late Wednesday evening, when the game was over a few minutes, Julian Nagelsmann gave one of many interviews. “Sensational,” he said, referring to defender Josip Stanišić, who on right-back, Mbappé’s side, helped his team win 2-0 (goals: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, 61st minute and Serge Gnabry , 89th minute) and advanced to the quarterfinals.

