Julian Nagelsmann’s cryptic sentence about Chelsea FC

Julian Nagelsmann is apparently out of the running when looking for a coach for Chelsea. Whether voluntarily or not is not entirely clear. The German is said to have been shortlisted. Now the next English club is being targeted.

JAccording to a transfer expert, Ulian Nagelsmann has dropped out of the running for a coaching job at Chelsea. The former FC Bayern coach is probably no longer available for the post with the Londoners, reported the well-connected transfer market specialist Fabrizio Romano on Friday via Twitter.

Shortly before, the English media had reported that Nagelsmann had been shortlisted for the Chelsea post along with three other coaches. In contrast, the TV broadcaster Sky reported that the Chelsea leadership was not convinced of Nagelsmann because of the lack of England experience. The statement of the German could also be interpreted in this way. “To cancel something, you have to promise something,” Nagelsmann said somewhat cryptically to Sky about the latest speculation.

Romano was the first to spread the information about Nagelsmann’s impending expulsion among the Munich team in March. Now he wrote that the 35-year-old has canceled Chelsea after a series of talks. This is probably his final decision.

Luis Enrique is said to have failed

Several English media previously saw Nagelsmann as a hot contender for the post at the troubled Premier League club. Other candidates named were Mauricio Pochettino, formerly of Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur, and Burnley coach Vincent Kompany. In addition, another, still unknown name is still in the running, it said. Former Spanish national coach Luis Enrique is said to have failed.

also read

Nagelsmann surprisingly lost his job to Thomas Tuchel in Munich in March in the middle of his second season with Bayern. Frank Lampard is currently interim coach at Chelsea after the sporting crash in the league, but he lost his first four competitive games and failed with the team in the Champions League quarter-finals at Real Madrid. The Londoners are looking for a new head coach for the new season.

also read

And Nagelsmann? He was already being discussed at Tottenham Hotspur a few weeks ago. After the dismissal of Antonio Conte, he did not want to take on the job at short notice. The London club is now being looked after by Cristian Stellini on an interim basis. After the current season, however, a new coach is to come. As reported by “Bild”, the topic of Nagelsman is now getting hotter again. According to “Kicker”, however, Jürgens Klinsmann, once a celebrated Spurs striker, is also under discussion. On the other hand, Klinsmann has just taken over the post of South Korean national coach.