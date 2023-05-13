Julien Junca, Dylan Fabre and Louis Boudon, 3 Blues to watch at the World Hockey Championship

Julian Junca (Goalkeeper – 25 years old – Gap)

Since the retirement of Henri-Corentin Buysse, the France team has been looking for a new goalkeeper. It could be Julian Junca, author of a great season with the Gap Raptors. After notably taking his team to the final of the Coupe de France (defeat against Grenoble), he was named best goalkeeper in Ligue Magnus. This beautiful size of 1.95 m discovered the Blues last season and will participate, this year, in his first World Cup. Junca will compete with Quentin Papillon and Sébastian Ylönen. Not sure then to find it on the side of Gap, because it attracts covetousness.