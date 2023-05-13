Julien Junca, Dylan Fabre and Louis Boudon, 3 Blues to watch at the World Hockey Championship

Julian Junca (Goalkeeper – 25 years old – Gap)
Since the retirement of Henri-Corentin Buysse, the France team has been looking for a new goalkeeper. It could be Julian Junca, author of a great season with the Gap Raptors. After notably taking his team to the final of the Coupe de France (defeat against Grenoble), he was named best goalkeeper in Ligue Magnus. This beautiful size of 1.95 m discovered the Blues last season and will participate, this year, in his first World Cup. Junca will compete with Quentin Papillon and Sébastian Ylönen. Not sure then to find it on the side of Gap, because it attracts covetousness.
Dylan Fabre (Forward – 22 years old – Grenoble)
The young Fabre had already highlighted himself last year, contributing to the conquest of the Magnus League by Grenoble, and confirmed this season. Author of 22 goals in the regular season, endowed with a formidable burst of speed, Dylan Fabre won the trophy for best hope. International since last year, he has also distinguished himself in the blue jersey, scoring five times, including a nice double to overcome Slovenia in April during the preparation for the World Cup. He too should respond to requests, and probably discover other skies than the Magnus League.
Louis Boudon (Forward – 24 years old – Iowa Wild)
He is one of three French people (with Justin Addamo and Pierrick Dubé) to have an AHL contract, the last step before the prestigious NHL. Boudon belongs since early April to the Iowa Wild, a Minnesota subsidiary team. So far, he has only made a few appearances in this North American D2. Trained in Villard-de-Lans, Louis Boudon plunged early into hockey across the Atlantic, arriving there in 2016. He discovered the French team two years ago. He scored his first international goal last week against Norway.