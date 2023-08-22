Julinho Critiques Similarities Between ‘Chicho’ Salas and Mauricio Larriera’s Proposals at Alianza Lima

Lima Alliance: Julinho Criticizes Similarities between the Proposals of ‘Chicho’ Salas and Mauricio Larriera

By Mitchell Murayari Guerrero

August 22, 2023 – 04:40hs UTC

Julinho, a former player, and panelist on ESPN Peru, has voiced his concerns over the similarities between the coaching proposals of ‘Chicho’ Salas and Mauricio Larriera for Alianza Lima. Despite managing to secure a 0-0 draw against Cienciano in the Closing Tournament, the team’s performance under Larriera’s leadership has not impressed Julinho. He believes that there is little difference between Larriera’s scheme and what Salas had implemented.

During the match against Cienciano at the Inca Garcilaso de la Vega Stadium, Alianza Lima failed to secure a win, which has drawn attention to the team’s new playing style under Larriera. Julinho is among those who have raised concerns, stating that he sees little change compared to Salas’ time in charge.

“What is the difference between this proposal and the one that ‘Chicho’ Salas had? It’s the same. I have hope in what Mauricio can do, but so far, I am seeing something very similar to what Alianza did before,” remarked Julinho during a discussion on ESPN Peru.

Larriera took over as Alianza Lima’s coach following Guillermo Salas’ departure. However, injuries to key players have prevented Larriera from fully applying his vision of the game to the team. This situation might be impacting the effectiveness of his strategy.

Looking ahead, Alianza Lima’s next game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 26, in Lima for the 11th round of the Clausura Tournament. They will face Alianza Atlético at the Alejandro Villanueva stadium.

For fans looking to watch the match between Alianza Lima and Alianza Atlético in the Liga 1 Peru 2023, it will be broadcast live on the Liga 1 MAX signal.

