Home » Julio Arca: South Shields appoint ex-Sunderland midfielder after Kevin Phillips’ exit
Sports

Julio Arca: South Shields appoint ex-Sunderland midfielder after Kevin Phillips’ exit

by admin
Julio Arca: South Shields appoint ex-Sunderland midfielder after Kevin Phillips’ exit
Julio Arca won the 2016-17 FA Vase with South Shields as well as three promotions during his time with the club

Former Sunderland midfielder Julio Arca has been named South Shields manager, taking over from former team-mate Kevin Phillips at the non-league club.

Phillips, 49, left the club on Saturday by mutual consent having led them to promotion to National League North.

Arca, 42, captained the Mariners to a quadruple in 2016-17, including the FA Vase title.

“I firmly believe this is the right time to come back for a different challenge,” the Argentine said.external-link

“The club has grown so fast and this is a fantastic opportunity for me to become a manager for the first time, especially with the platform we have here.

“There is a lot of work to do between now and the start of pre-season, but I’m very hungry to get started and help the club continue to progress.”

Arca started his career with Argentinos Juniors and went on to make more than 300 appearances in English football, for Middlesbrough as well as Sunderland.

He finished his playing career with South Shields, making 120 appearances, winning six trophies and gaining three promotions in three years before his retirement.

See also  Jacobs at the World Athletics Championships in the semifinals disappointing: "I felt limited"

You may also like

Max Verstappen: Red Bull driver questions if Formula...

more than three-quarters of Russian medalists at the...

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner says mental stress...

Estonia – Czech Republic 30:32, Czech handball players...

Marko also with 80 Red Bull key figure

Season over for Jericho Sims of the Knicks

we dream of a big player for the...

Agreement reached between Corinne Deacon and the French...

«Losing is not a failure», the lesson of...

Hayter won the second stage of the Tour...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy