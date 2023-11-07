Julio César Chávez Denies Reports of Son’s Psychiatric Hospitalization

Julio César Chávez and his son Omar Chávez have refuted recent reports that Julio César Chávez Jr. has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital. This news, initially reported by some media outlets in the United States, was denied by the famous father-son duo.

According to information published by TMZ Sports, Julio César Chávez Jr. was allegedly admitted to a psychiatric hospital after his wife called the police to report his consumption of multiple pills and express concerns for his safety.

These events reportedly took place on October 24 when Frida Chávez contacted the police in the Hollywood area seeking assistance for her husband’s excessive ingestion of powerful and potentially dangerous medications.

However, in a video posted on his son Omar Chávez’s account, Julio César Chávez Sr. stated that his son is in good health and with his family. He urged people not to believe the sensationalist news that aims to sell tabloid articles.

Julio César Chávez Sr. expressed frustration with the false reports, saying, “Let me inform you that there is false news circulating there, totally out of place, sensationalist, about my son Julio who is in a psychiatrist. My son Julio is fine, he is in Los Angeles, California with his family. Take care and blessings, don’t believe so much bullshit.”

It should be noted that the alleged incident involving Julio César Chávez Jr. occurred at the end of October. As the days passed, it is possible that he may have already left the hospital where he was supposedly admitted.

This clarification from Chávez Sr. and Chávez Jr.’s denial of the reports regarding his hospitalization have cast doubts on the accuracy of the initial news. The conflicting information surrounding this situation highlights the importance of verifying sources and facts before accepting news as truthful.

