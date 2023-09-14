Home » Julio César Chávez Doubts Terence Crawford’s Ability to Challenge Canelo at 168 Pounds
Julio César Chávez Reacts to Terence Crawford’s Idea of Going Up to 168 to Fight Canelo

Former boxing champion Julio César Chávez has responded to Terence Crawford’s proposal to move up to the 168-pound weight class to challenge Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez. Chávez, who acknowledged Crawford as one of his favorite fighters, believes that his talent alone may not be enough to compete in the higher weight class.

In an interview with Little Giant Boxing, Chávez stated, “It would be crazy… Crawford is a great fighter, but at his weight. I think that above his weight, he has nothing to do.” Chávez emphasized the importance of fighting within one’s natural weight class, suggesting that Crawford’s skills may not translate effectively at 168 pounds.

When asked about his favorite fighter today, Chávez admitted that it was Terence Crawford. However, he reiterated his doubts about Crawford’s ability to excel at 168 pounds. “To fight at 168, I think it’s not enough for him,” Chávez added.

On the other hand, Terence Crawford has expressed his desire to challenge Canelo Álvarez at the higher weight class. He believes that a showdown with Canelo would be the biggest fight in boxing at the moment. “If with Canelo or with Charlo, if he wins,” Crawford said, emphasizing his ambition to become a three-time undisputed champion.

While acknowledging the need to gain weight to face Canelo, Crawford remains confident in his abilities. He points out that despite Canelo’s muscular build, he is not significantly taller, measuring at 1.73 meters. Crawford believes that his skills and determination would make the fight with Canelo a compelling matchup.

As the boxing world eagerly awaits Canelo Álvarez’s decision on his next opponent, the possibility of a super middleweight clash with Terence Crawford continues to generate excitement. Fans and experts alike are eager to see if Crawford can make the successful transition to the higher weight class and provide a worthy challenge to the superstar Canelo.

