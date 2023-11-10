Julio Velasco will be the new coach of the Italian women’s national volleyball team: lo he announced the Italian Volleyball Federation, specifying that his role will start from next January 1st. Velasco – who is 71 years old, was born in Argentina and is a naturalized Italian – is best known for having coached the Italian men’s national volleyball team between 1989 and 1997, with whom he won 2 world championships, 3 European championships, 5 World Leagues and a silver medal at the 1996 Olympics. He will replace Davide Mazzanti, who had coached the national team since 2017, and with whom the Federation had announced theconsensual termination of the employment relationship.

Velasco began his coaching career in Argentina in 1979 and in the 1980s he moved to Italy: here he first coached the Jesi team and then Modena Volley, with which he won 5 Italian championships. Between 1997 and 1998 he also coached the Italian women’s national team, which however he left to become general manager of the Lazio football team, where he remained for only one year. He announced his retirement in 2019, the same year in which he was awarded the title of Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic. A few months ago he returned to coach UYBA Volley, the women’s volleyball team from Busto Arsizio, in the province of Varese.

