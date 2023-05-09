Julius Randle: Maybe Miami wants to win this series more than we do

The New York Knicks are one step away from elimination, trailing 3-1 against the Miami Heat.

These are the words of Julius Randle after the defeat in Game 4.

“Maybe the Heat want to win the series more than we do,” Randle said. “I do not know. We have to find a way to keep the season alive” continued the winger.

The Miami Heat in the first four games of the series were more aggressive than the Knicks.

“See how much they want to win?” Randle wondered.