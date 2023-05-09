Home » Julius Randle: Maybe Miami wants to win this series more than we do
Sports

Julius Randle: Maybe Miami wants to win this series more than we do

by admin
Julius Randle: Maybe Miami wants to win this series more than we do

The New York Knicks are one step away from elimination, trailing 3-1 against the Miami Heat.

These are the words of Julius Randle after the defeat in Game 4.

“Maybe the Heat want to win the series more than we do,” Randle said. “I do not know. We have to find a way to keep the season alive” continued the winger.

The Miami Heat in the first four games of the series were more aggressive than the Knicks.

“See how much they want to win?” Randle wondered.

See also  Former international footballer Huang Bowen announced his retirement: Say sorry to Guoan fans – yqqlm

You may also like

The Champions League semi-final at Brocchi’s home thanks...

Team Guyot loses mast in storm

The most beautiful beaches in the Canaries

Hellmann and Watzke at panel discussion: Investor at...

Sampdoria relegated to Serie B, Stankovic: ‘Tough day...

Transfer review: “Sané? Mane? Bayern fell for it”

European stock exchanges still cautious. Expectations are rising...

Robert Lewandowski keeps his fingers crossed for Bayern

Sampdoria relegated to Serie B: the players from...

GDR national team for women: premiere in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy