In the center there military parade for the Republic Day, in southern Rome the counter procession of anarchists who repudiate the war. There are several hundred anarchists who took part in the march in Rome ‘June 2: nothing to celebrate’ which winded through the Tuscolana area not far from the headquarters of the Joint Operational Command (the Covi which is located in the Francesco Barrack in via di Centocelle) protected by the armored personnel carriers and by a long line of policemen and carabinieri in riot gear.

The demonstrators gathered without authorization in piazza dei Consoli – at the Don Bosco – where a demonstration by the “Repudiation Committee repudiates the war” was authorized, but from 14:00 to 19:00 in the afternoon on Friday 2 June. The comrades instead made an appointment at 10:00, as visible on a poster published on facebook from the Anarchia page without adjectives. “Against wars, misery, social control, repression, environmental devastation, racism and patriarchal violence” reads the flyer with the appointment at 10:00 near the “Joint Operational Command”.

“The enemy is at home, June 2 is nothing to celebrate”. This is the slogan imprinted on a black banner with white writing displayed at the head of the procession by the anarchists, who have already been protagonists of a series of protests since last October to ask for the revocation of the 41 bis ad Alfredo Cospito. Among the other slogans displayed on a pickup truck, “The state with the 41 bis torture” and “Alfredo, Juan and Anna free”.

Arriving in via Calpurnio Fiamma, the demonstrators stopped in front of the armored police and carabinieri vehicles, which blocked the road a few hundred meters from the Covi, shouting chants against the police and asking to be able to continue the procession in that direction. After about twenty minutes, the demonstrators changed direction, setting off a loud firecracker as they walked away from the police. A little later in via San Giovanni Bosco there was a few moments of tension when the anarchists shouted at the plainclothes policemen to get away from the demonstration. Then the procession left.

The procession then ended where it had begun, in Piazza Don Bosco. The event ended without incident, even if there were moments of tension.







