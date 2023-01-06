The French coach and the Brazilian manager met in Lyon and to say that they resented each other is an understatement. And Juninho to understand that Garcia will really do everything to get into the good graces of the Portuguese…

In his new experience at Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo will find another great ex of Serie A, Rudi Garcia, as his coach. The former Roma coach is at the helm of the Saudi club and now he will have to take on the burden and honor of becoming the new… boss of CR7. A role that many have covered over the years, some with success like Zidane, others with many problems, as recently happened in Ten Hag. How will Garcia deal with the Portuguese? To tell him there is a dearest enemy: Juninho Pernambucano. The French coach and the Brazilian manager met in Lyon and to say that they resented each other is an understatement.

The relationship with Garcia — And indeed, in an interview with MoreFootball, the former green-and-gold midfielder certainly didn’t bite his tongue in having his say on the French coach, suggesting that Garcia will really do everything to get into the good graces of the Portuguese. “My experience with Rudi Garcia was terrible. He’s the worst character I’ve ever met in my entire football career. If you don’t know how to drive, drive with the fear you can impose on others. But he only respects people that they have the power or that he can exploit. And speaking of Cristiano Ronaldo, he will never do anything to make him angry. On the contrary, if he needs it, he will also go and bring him breakfast.” See also Nations League, Italy-Hungary: 1500 Hungarian and Urban ultras in Cesena

Christian friend — Certainly not kind words from Juninho, who confirms that the relationship at the time the two worked together in France was stormy. And that he now imagines how Garcia could handle the five-time Ballon d’Or. “He will try to become friends with Cristiano, to get intimate with him, and to do that he will do anything. It will be a dream for him to be friends with Cristiano. For Rudi Garcia, it doesn’t matter if the team does well or if there is harmony, what matters is that he is the center of attention, even if he is in the midst of a crisis. But like all very cold people, he recognizes who is more important than him and tries to take advantage of it. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest characters in the history of football, he is a legend, and Rudi knows this…”. And he wonders if Garcia will want to answer …

