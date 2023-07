For the quarterfinals of the World Junior Basketball Championship, the Czech national team, together with the other top eight teams, moved to the Real Madrid hall, where they will try out an unusual court. Instead of the usual scoreboard, in the Palacio de Deportes, for almost 18,000 spectators, the game is played on glass LED panels, which function as a display during the match. The pitch is part of the graphics on them like on the screens.

