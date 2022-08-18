Home Sports Junior CBA National Challenge Finals kick off
Xinhua News Agency, Nanning, August 17 (Reporter Lu Xianting) The 2022 Junior CBA National Challenge Finals will start on the 17th in Li Ning Sports Park, Nanning City, Guangxi, and 10 teams will compete.

It is understood that since the launch of this national challenge on July 19, a total of 283 games have been held in 8 cities including Qingdao, Shenzhen, Zhengzhou, Hangzhou, Wuhan, Shijiazhuang, Changsha and Nanning. The champion team of the 8 city competitions and the 2 supporting wild card participating teams compete for the championship of the finals. The finals will be played on August 21.

The Junior CBA China Life National Challenge is authorized by the Chinese Basketball Association and hosted by CBA (China Men’s Basketball Professional League). The purpose of the event is to cultivate youth basketball interest, improve basketball level, provide talent support for the establishment and expansion of China‘s basketball talent pool, and further enhance the influence of CBA leagues among young people by building a platform system for youth basketball events.

This competition is the second edition of the competition. Compared with the first edition, the scale of this tournament has been further expanded, and more young players have been given the opportunity to showcase their talents and communicate with each other.

