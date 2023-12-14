Junior Champion: “Snow is falling in Barranquilla!”: Vladimir Hernández

With emotions running high, Vladimir Hernández spoke about the memorable goal he scored in the final against Medellín that forced the game into a penalty shootout. Trailing 2-0 in the 89th minute, Hernández delivered a powerful half-volley that found the back of the net, overcoming the Medellín goalkeeper’s resistance.

Speaking about the goal, Hernández expressed gratitude to his teammate Déiber Caicedo for his assistance, and credited the team’s unity for their success. He emphasized the importance of the team coming together as a family when they had to win three games to advance to the quarter-finals.

Reflecting on their journey to the final, Hernández also took a moment to remember journalist Juan Felipe Cadavid, who had previously suggested that Junior’s chances depended on snowfall in Barranquilla. With their victory, Hernández humorously exclaimed that “snow is falling in Barranquilla today!”.

Hernández’s goal, along with the team’s collective effort, propelled Junior to victory in the final, showcasing their resilience and determination.

Share this: Facebook

X

