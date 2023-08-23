Junior High School Students Achieve Success in National Ball Game Hangzhou

Hangzhou Junior High School Students Excel in National Ball Game

Hangzhou, China – A group of junior high school students from Hangzhou Caihe Middle School recently participated in the national ball game, Hangzhou U-prefix, for the first time and achieved remarkable success during their summer vacation.

The U13 representative team, consisting of ordinary students, took part in the Yanbian Division of the U13 Group of the China Youth Football League Men’s Junior High School. Despite facing professional echelon teams and professional sports school teams, they managed to achieve a record of 2 wins and 3 losses.

Xie Jing, the director of moral education at Caihe Middle School, expressed great satisfaction with the team’s performance, stating, “This makes us more determined on the road of campus football.”

The coaching staff had set specific goals for the children, such as scoring a goal, scoring a point, and winning a game. Surprisingly, the team accomplished this goal just after two games. In the first game against Dalian University of Technology, the children scored a goal, receiving praise from the opposing foreign teacher. In the second game against the Hubei Xiaogan team, the children won and scored all three points.

Despite facing a formidable opponent, the Hubei Provincial Team’s main forward, the Hangzhou team managed to equalize the score, leading the game to a penalty shootout. Xie Jing expressed confidence in the team’s victory, stating, “Before the penalty shootout, I told the coaching staff that we have won by this point.” The children displayed great competitiveness and played exceptionally well.

The selection and training process for Caihe Middle School’s football team follows the path of “combining sports and education.” In addition to football training, the students are required to take all regular courses. Xie Jing highlighted the importance of ensuring a balance between academics and sports to benefit the students’ overall development.

Many parents have questioned this approach, unsure if it would be beneficial. However, upon witnessing the positive changes in their children’s willpower and physical fitness, the parents have become supportive of the school’s approach. Xie Jing noted that students who excel in both academics and sports often experience a “double harvest.” The combination of sports and education cultivates critical thinking, tactics, psychological strength, and team awareness. Moreover, it produces players who perform well on the field while maintaining excellent grades.

Xie Jing commended these exceptional students, emphasizing their numerous opportunities in the future. “They can choose a career path or pursue higher education, but the spiritual qualities instilled in them through football are the most precious.”

In recent years, there has been a significant push in China to encourage the development of campus football. Previously, leagues with the prefix U were exclusively open to professional teams. Nonetheless, with the support and encouragement from educational authorities at all levels, valuable opportunities for communication and participation have been extended to campus football teams.

The success of Hangzhou Caihe Middle School’s U13 representative team in the national ball game showcases the potential and talent among ordinary students. It serves as a testament to the positive impact of the country’s commitment to promoting and supporting campus football.

Source: Hangzhou Daily

Author: Reporter Zhang Yi

Correspondent Wei Lifei

Editor: Wang Hao

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

