Junior Military Training Skills Championship_Zhejiang Online

Junior Military Training Skills Championship

2023-05-19 10:53:20





Source: Sport Tribune





Reporter Hong Xuan

In the past few days, the 2023 National Skills Championship has been in full swing at the Leshan Sports Center, with more than 1,100 team leaders, coaches and athletes from 90 teams from all over the country participating. There are 8 events including women’s doubles and men’s doubles, and 6 competition groups including children’s group and children’s group. Hangzhou, Ningbo, Wenzhou and other places sent several teams in this competition, and there are many outstanding players among them.

Among them, the Ningbo team won a total of 6 gold and 2 bronze. In the team, Wang Mengdan, Tao Yi and Wei Zihe, who won 2 golds and 1 bronze in the first-level women’s three-person event of the 12-19-year-old group, were the champions of this event in the Provincial Games last year. Wu Qiqi and Lu Jinghang, who participated in the first-level mixed doubles group of the 12-19-year-old group, also won 3 gold medals in this event. The base (lifter) Lu Jinghang told reporters that after watching the elite group competition, he saw the gap and clearly the next goal.

In the competition of the elite group, our provincial technical team sent Lu Jinqin and Chen Zihao to participate in the elite mixed doubles competition of the adult group and won a bronze medal. According to Chen Hongen, the coach of the Zhejiang Skills Team, the top new player (entrusted) Lu Jinqin is competing in a national competition for the first time, and he is currently working hard with Chen Zihao. “This is a rare opportunity for training. Next, we will promote training through competitions and strive to improve.”

Chen Hongen said frankly that the training results of our province’s youth skill sports teams will be further demonstrated through the competition, and more new skill stars may emerge in the future.