Danger escaped. In mid-November Jupp Heynckes was diagnosed with a serious heart problem that required urgent surgery. With the operation, carried out by doctor Artur Lichtenberg, several bypasses were placed to remedy a malfunction of two arteries. For two weeks, the former Bayern coach (he won the treble in 2013) was in intensive care. “The worst period of my life, I couldn’t sleep, time didn’t pass-he told Kicker-. A martyrdom, it was a martyrdom”.

DANGER

—

The operation was particularly delicate and dangerous “for this I want to thank all the doctors, nurses, staff, who have been behind me”. For this reason, Heynckes, world champion as a player in 1974 and able to win the Champions League as a coach with Real Madrid (1998) and Bayern, had disappeared from the stage in recent months. Not even during the World Cup in Qatar did he show himself. Now he has to face a rehabilitation: “For the moment I can take light walks”. His wife Iris says that “after Argentina’s 2-1 win against Australia, he predicted that the South Americans would win the World Cup”. The tournament followed him, now commenting on it with Kicker: “I’m happy for Messi – said Heynckes -. I think he senses the love and admiration of his younger classmates. He repaid the team with excellent performances. He gave me the impression of being a dad struggling with his children ”. Also thanks to the group, united like a family, Argentina won the World Cup. A bit like the teams that Heynckes has led to the top of Europe and the world during his career.