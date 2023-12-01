Jurečka after the shootout in Tiraspol: It resembled preparation, but we have the main thing

When he fired Slavia into the lead in the 19th minute, he could hardly have imagined that the battle in Tiraspol would turn into such a drama. “We complicated it ourselves,” admitted forward Václav Jurečka. However, the crazy evening in Transnistria ended with a happy ending: the Slavists won 3:2 in the fifth part of the Europa League and secured spring in the Europa League. What’s more, they are aiming for first place in the group and a place in the round of 16.

