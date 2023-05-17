Jürgen Klopp: “BVB can do it. The shell belongs back in Dortmund”

The championship fight in the Bundesliga is more exciting than it has been for years. FC Bayern is just one point ahead of BVB. His ex-coach Jürgen Klopp firmly believes that Dortmund will still intercept Munich.

Jürgen Klopp coached BVB from 2008 to 2015 and won two championship titles and one DFB Cup during this time

Sa first title celebration at BVB ended in a remote garage: at the championship parade in 2011, Jürgen Klopp (55) missed the jump from the party truck after driving through the fan cheers and around the Borsigplatz in Dortmund. Together with club boss Hans-Joachim Watzke (63), today’s Liverpool coach then had to hitchhike back to the city.

A transporter loaded with live chickens and three slaughtered muttons was found for 200 euros, which took the two back to the center past various roadblocks. The following year, Watzke and Klopp were even able to celebrate the double without incident. It was BVB’s last championship so far – followed by ten Bayern titles in a row.

Jürgen Klopp was at the center of the wild championship celebrations in 2011 Source: pa/augenklick/firo Sportphoto

This season the chance for Dortmund is bigger than it has been for a long time. Borussia is just one point behind Bayern with two games to go – they recently impressed with two victories against Wolfsburg (6-0) and Gladbach (5-2) and a total of 53 goals in 17 league games after the World Cup break. Best value in Europe’s top leagues. 13 goals more than any other German team! That’s not the only reason why super coach Klopp believes that BVB will overtake Munich.

“You will never forget what you experience afterwards”

“It’s probably no secret that I want BVB to be champions. Because what you experience then, you never forget: with the shell around the Borsigplatz, that’s still one of the really big highlights of my career. I begrudge the fans, club, coaches and players this year so much,” says Klopp to this newspaper. “I believe in it: the boys can do it. The chance is great, they will seize it! I’ll keep my fingers crossed in front of the Liverpool TV. After eleven years, the shell simply belongs back in Dortmund!”

Thanks to a strong final spurt, Klopp’s Liverpool still has a chance of qualifying for the Champions League Source: dpa/Tim Goode

Statements that Watzke would also sign. The Dortmund maker says: “I’m still in regular contact with Jürgen, and it’s clear that he’s keeping his fingers crossed for us. I hope he’s right! My wish would be: We win the championship and Jürgen still makes it into the Champions League with Liverpool.”

By the way: Watzke, who missed the only defeat after the World Cup break in Munich (2:4) due to an infection, has been wearing a beige turtleneck sweater since the 4:3 win against Augsburg on January 22 – no matter what the temperature is.

Watzke hopes for RB Leipzig

In order for Dortmund to win their first championship since 2012, they have to win their games in Augsburg and against Mainz and hope for Bayern to slip up. They have to play against Leipzig next weekend and in Cologne on the last day of the game. Bayern’s biggest chance of stumbling is probably against RB. Watzke says: “Leipzig has high expectations of itself: I’m sure that the team really wants to win at Bayern. They could qualify for the Champions League perfectly, and with a view to the distribution of TV money, third place is better than fourth place.”

Just like the whole of Dortmund and many football fans wish for first place instead of second place…

