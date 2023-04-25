Home » Jurgen Klopp fingers crossed for West Ham manager David Moyes
Jurgen Klopp fingers crossed for West Ham manager David Moyes

Jürgen Klopp keeps his fingers crossed for his fellow coach David Moyes – for a curious reason. “I don’t look that much at other clubs but in this particular case – if West Ham sacked David Moyes I would be the oldest team manager in the Premier League. And I would like to avoid that,” said the Liverpool coach on Tuesday with a wink.

“I’ll keep my fingers crossed, David has to stay!” Added the 55-year-old before the duel at the Hammers on Wednesday (8:45 p.m. on Sky). He’s known Moyes for seven years, Klopp emphasized, “he’s doing an incredible job. We recognize their quality, it’s a super difficult game for us.”

Klopp hopes for European Cup place

Moyes, who turned 60 on Tuesday, is in charge of West Ham for the second time since New Year 2020 but has won just nine of his 31 league games this season. The Hammers are six points clear of the relegation zone. In the Conference League, however, the 1965 European Cup winners are in the semi-finals. Opponent there is AZ Alkmaar.

Meanwhile, Liverpool still have a chance of qualifying for European competition. Coach Klopp’s team, which has had an unsettled season, recently won 3-2 at home against relegation candidates Nottingham Forest. This leaves the Reds within striking distance of the European places with seven games to go.

Portugal’s Diogo Jota with two goals and Egyptian Mohamed Salah scored at Anfield in an entertaining game for the hosts. After both Jota goals, Forest almost immediately equalized. Former Liverpool player Neco Williams and Morgan Gibbs-White each scored from throw-ins for the Nottingham visitors. Forest, with former Bundesliga pros Orel Mangala (Stuttgart) and Moussa Niakhaté (Mainz), then missed several top-class opportunities to equalize again.

