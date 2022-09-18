Ivan Juric, in addition to being a very prepared coach, is of a disarming sincerity. So he does not hesitate to acknowledge that Torino took a step back in the defeat against Sassuolo. “Bad game, badly played and sub-rhythm. Even if we could have won, we didn’t do well. We missed a terrifying amount of passes, we didn’t even take advantage of the few chances we had. It was an easy game, I don’t know how to explain it. We just had to have a bad match. high pace and another speed attacking them from behind because they allowed space. The goal conceded in the recovery? First there was a senseless double, then Buongiorno must stay ahead not letting the attacker catch it. These are the details that you they lose games, he could have finished 0-0. The game was not difficult on paper because it was tactically written, but it hurt my heart how the team was unable to express itself. Technically we were really poor. “