The grenade coach: “We made a lot of mistakes, both in passing and in the action of the goal conceded. The Croatian suffered in the Premier League, but here he can make a difference.”
Ivan Juric, in addition to being a very prepared coach, is of a disarming sincerity. So he does not hesitate to acknowledge that Torino took a step back in the defeat against Sassuolo. “Bad game, badly played and sub-rhythm. Even if we could have won, we didn’t do well. We missed a terrifying amount of passes, we didn’t even take advantage of the few chances we had. It was an easy game, I don’t know how to explain it. We just had to have a bad match. high pace and another speed attacking them from behind because they allowed space. The goal conceded in the recovery? First there was a senseless double, then Buongiorno must stay ahead not letting the attacker catch it. These are the details that you they lose games, he could have finished 0-0. The game was not difficult on paper because it was tactically written, but it hurt my heart how the team was unable to express itself. Technically we were really poor. “
THE DELAY OF SERIE A
—
The discussion then shifts to Vlasic, who after a great start to the championship was not repeated against Sassuolo. “Is Vlasic the protagonist here after struggling in the Premier League? That is another world, we are years behind, especially on a physical level. Compared to them in intensity, contrasts and dynamism we are behind. Vlasic at West Ham has struggled on this aspect, but in Italy the level is lower and can make a difference. The English one is a good market to fish from: today a player must be complete, strong in the leg and accelerate. Abroad everyone plays high accepting certain situations, if you have slow people and sub-rhythm you suffer. A modern football that is higher and more dynamic. We are moving in that direction, and the Italian teams suffer from this aspect. ”
September 17, 2022 (change September 18, 2022 | 00:30)
© breaking latest news