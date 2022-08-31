The Turin in front does not make Ivan Juric lose his head, who first wants results from the market and then from the field to fix the stakes. Two objectives that tomorrow will merge together as the sales will close the shop at 20 after more than two months of negotiations and shortly after (20.45) the grenades will be on stage at the Gewiss Stadium against Atalanta. «I expect a great match – the coach’s charge -, but also something to come. We are incomplete in the middle and in front, if someone is missing we can go into difficulty. Praet? of Leicester, I’m not talking about other players. Between an attacking midfielder and a forward I prefer one who can do a bit of everything ».

This Atalanta under construction is the great opportunity to take advantage of the moment and the calendar that immediately afterwards will see the grenade opposed to Lecce. But the training problems for the Bull also resume at the most beautiful. Who lost Singo due to a tendon problem and will have Radonjic in the middle of the service, therefore destined for the bench. “Atalanta will explode, I’m sure – Juric again -, in the last year they have made a half revolution, but they have taken players who in a few years will eat them all, they will arrive in the best English teams that today are a bit the point of reference. But we want to stay positive, take advantage of the moment for a great result: it’s nice to have started well, it helps. Too bad for Radonjic, in the last week he has been struggling to dispose of the close commitments, even yesterday he did not train. These are shortcomings, also in view of changes that often prove to be decisive ».

It will be an opportunity to see Lukic from the first minute. The former rebel will play for the first time this season, at least as far as the championship is concerned. “He has done a week as it should be, it is likely that he will start from the beginning-confirms the coach-, while on the wings I have three choices for two places. Lazaro? We see”. In defense Schuurs travels towards confirmation, like Sanabria in attack.