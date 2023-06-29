Jury decision on victory at Ocean Race

After a jury decision, the US team 11th Hour Racing won the 14th Ocean Race. The organizers announced this on Thursday. On Tuesday, the overall winner initially remained open. Team Guyot caused a crash shortly after the start of the last stage in Den Haag, which initially slowed down the leaders 11th Hour Racing.

The team could no longer contest the last part of the race to Genoa with the broken boat. 11th Hour Racing had filed an application for compensation for this, which the international jury of the race around the world approved. Those who caused the collision had abandoned the final stage out of respect.

With a total of 37 points, the US team 11th Hour Racing secured the trophy ahead of the Swiss team Holcim-PRB (34 points) and the German team Malizia (32).

