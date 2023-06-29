Home » Jury decision on victory at Ocean Race
Sports

Jury decision on victory at Ocean Race

by admin
Jury decision on victory at Ocean Race

After a jury decision, the US team 11th Hour Racing won the 14th Ocean Race. The organizers announced this on Thursday. On Tuesday, the overall winner initially remained open. Team Guyot caused a crash shortly after the start of the last stage in Den Haag, which initially slowed down the leaders 11th Hour Racing.

The team could no longer contest the last part of the race to Genoa with the broken boat. 11th Hour Racing had filed an application for compensation for this, which the international jury of the race around the world approved. Those who caused the collision had abandoned the final stage out of respect.

With a total of 37 points, the US team 11th Hour Racing secured the trophy ahead of the Swiss team Holcim-PRB (34 points) and the German team Malizia (32).

See also  Women's Bundesliga: League record, long-distance duel and Bayern under pressure

You may also like

Sports recovery signed by Starpool – Sport Marketing...

Football: Austria climbs up the world rankings

Adama Traoré, who he is and how he...

The thirteenth round of the Chinese Super League...

Garmont Vetta Tech GTX, a surprising boot

The Czechs do not want Russian athletes on...

Basket Scafati 1969 and Givova, the partnership is...

Jalonen was dismissed from the hockey team! Hadamczik...

Barça Vision Platform Helps Build Barcelona’s Digital Space...

Osimhen has fun in Nigeria: numbers in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy