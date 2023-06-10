Home » Jussi Tapola is a smart solution to the coaching post
Sports

Jussi Tapola is a smart solution to the coaching post

by admin
Jussi Tapola is a smart solution to the coaching post

SC Bern appoints Champions League winner Jussi Tapola as head coach. The Finn is a wise choice – in his nature and work he is not dissimilar to the successful coach Kari Jalonen.

Soon in Bern with the gang: Jussi Tapola.

Mika Kylmäniemi/ Imago

Since SC Bern put CEO Raeto Raffainer out the door almost six weeks ago, former NHL star Mark Streit, co-owner and board member at SCB, has moved closer to the sports department. With a long history in North America, Streit, 45, has a wide network of contacts. When looking for a trainer in the last few weeks, Streit has made little effort; the SCB was reportedly working on some spectacular solutions.

See also  Football predictions, Sevilla-Valenica: Gattuso challenges Sampaoli in Liga

You may also like

French Open 2023 results: Iga Swiatek beats Karolina...

Will Simone Inzaghi win with Inter Milan?

Jokic 23+12, Gordon 27 points, Nuggets beat Heat...

MotoGp Mugello, where to see it on TV:...

Equestrian sport: show jumper Kruse wins DM title...

USFL Week 9 live updates: Maulers shutting out...

DFB team: Kevin Trapp in the international match...

More than 2,000 “Little Qinghe” are ready to...

The vegetable superfood that will help you protect...

Fernando Alonso was laughed at – now the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy