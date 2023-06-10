Jussi Tapola is a smart solution to the coaching post

23
SC Bern appoints Champions League winner Jussi Tapola as head coach. The Finn is a wise choice – in his nature and work he is not dissimilar to the successful coach Kari Jalonen.
Since SC Bern put CEO Raeto Raffainer out the door almost six weeks ago, former NHL star Mark Streit, co-owner and board member at SCB, has moved closer to the sports department. With a long history in North America, Streit, 45, has a wide network of contacts. When looking for a trainer in the last few weeks, Streit has made little effort; the SCB was reportedly working on some spectacular solutions.