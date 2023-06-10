Jussi Tapola is a smart solution to the coaching post

SC Bern appoints Champions League winner Jussi Tapola as head coach. The Finn is a wise choice – in his nature and work he is not dissimilar to the successful coach Kari Jalonen.

Soon in Bern with the gang: Jussi Tapola. Mika Kylmäniemi/ Imago

Since SC Bern put CEO Raeto Raffainer out the door almost six weeks ago, former NHL star Mark Streit, co-owner and board member at SCB, has moved closer to the sports department. With a long history in North America, Streit, 45, has a wide network of contacts. When looking for a trainer in the last few weeks, Streit has made little effort; the SCB was reportedly working on some spectacular solutions.