He is only twenty-three, yet he already has experience from working in Germany and Austria. By all accounts, the 10-year-old striker was now called up as a rookie to lift the national football team at the end of the qualification for EURO 2024. “It’s beautiful. When I remember that a year ago I played in the second league in Prostějov, and now I’m wearing a national team kit and I’m waiting for qualification for the European Championship… Unreal!” Vasil Kušej from Mladá Boleslav describes his feelings.

