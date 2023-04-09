Home Sports «Just come to my house, respect my privacy»- breaking latest news
Of Salvatore Riggio

The Monegasque rider and the social appeal: «Many know my address and gather under my apartment, ring the bell and ask for photos. I appreciate this warmth, but there’s a limit that shouldn’t be crossed”

The start of the season with Ferrari should be forgotten, but there are other problems for Charles Leclerc, in addition to the latest disappointing sporting results, zero points collected in Bahrain and Australia and six – with seventh place – in Saudi Arabia. Despite the bad moment, however, the fans have never unloaded the rider of the Red Team. The affection for him is very strong, perhaps too much, seen when declared by Leclerc himself with a story on his profile Instagram. There are times when this love becomes suffocating and crosses the line. “Hi everyone. In recent months my home address has become public for some reason, leading many people to gather under my apartment, ring the bell and ask for photos and autographs. “Although I am always really happy to be available for you and I really appreciate your support – he continued -, please respect my privacy and do not come to my house”.

And again: «I’ll make sure to stop for everyone when you see me on the street or on the track, but I won’t get off if you come to visit me at home. Your support, both in person and on social media, means a lot to me, ma there is a line that should not be crossed. Happy Easter to all», he concluded in his message posted in Italian, English and French.

As mentioned, in Australia on April 2, things didn’t really go well for Leclerc. In fact, it was really hard to imagine worse than that. Starting seventh on the grid, the Monegasque went out after a few laps, thrown out by Stroll who hit him on the rear. But the affection of the fans, evidently, is unchanged.

April 9, 2023 (change April 9, 2023 | 21:49)

